If you hear a boom and see tall flames in Garner Wednesday, it’s OK. Here’s why.

Natural gas is burned off through a tall vertical pipe called a flare stack as part of routine pipeline maintenance in a process called “flaring.” Courtesy of Piedmont Natural Gas

Loud noises and tall flames may be spotted in Garner this week as a result of routine pipeline maintenance, officials have said.

Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing the maintenance on Wednesday, unless prohibited by weather conditions, according to a news release Tuesday.

The work will take place near 12022 Cleveland Road in Garner, not far from Interstate 40 and West View Elementary School.

Operations will employ a flare stack, which may cause loud noises and produce a visible flame, a release said. Those in the area may also hear a whistling sound or smell natural gas, officials said.

Jason Wheatley, a spokesman for Piedmont Natural Gas, said residents who encounter these signs Wednesday should not be alarmed, and should not call 911.

Flaring is expected to begin around 10 a.m. and last several hours, according Wheatley.