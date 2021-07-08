With dream finals in Copa America and Euro, these are the best area soccer bars to watch

Finals in Copa America and the Euro 2020 tournament will be a feast for soccer fans this weekend. rwillett@newsobserver.com

This weekend is a feast for soccer fans.

Two of the world’s biggest soccer tournaments, Copa America and Euro 2020, will deliver dream finals this weekend.

In Copa, Brazil face off against Argentina on Saturday. In Euro, England will play Italy on Sunday.

Will Lionel Messi finally win a major tournament? Can England cure a 50 year championship drought? The drama is real.

Big soccer matches are best seen in bars, where chanting, singing, crying and drinking are cornerstones of watching the games. Here are six of the best soccer-loving bars in the Triangle.

2501 University Dr., Durham. 919-748-3499 or bootroomdurham.com

This newish Durham restaurant is built around soccer culture, from all the sandwiches named for famous players, to special international beer kegs put on tap in support of the teams that are playing.

427 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-3061 or bullmccabesirishpub.com

The perfect watch party bar, Bull McCabe’s has a huge outdoor lawn and puts the big games on a large projector screen with the sound on. Drinks run from many craft beer taps to tried-and-true Guinness pints.

1006 SW Maynard Rd., Cary. 919-342-6604 or fortnightbrewing.com

This popular Cary brewery is often a meet-up spot for soccer fans in the Triangle and has been hosting watch parties throughout the Euro tournament.

311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-833-2258 or hibernianpub.com

This institution on Glenwood South is also Raleigh’s official Manchester United bar, so the Euro allegiance is likely to tip toward England.

1125 W. NC-54, Durham. 919-401-8600 or hwy54pub.com

Picking up where Mattie B’s Public House left off, this South Durham bar and restaurant prides itself on supporting soccer fans. It also serves what might be the only menu of potato chip platters in the Triangle.





110 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. 919-838-6633 or thelondonbridgepub.com

This downtown Raleigh bar is at the center of Triangle soccer culture and its hours vary depending on how early it needs to open to show major games. Don’t worry, though, the Copa and Euro finals are at prime p.m. hours.

Copa America

▪ Brazil vs. Argentina 8 p.m Saturday, July 10, Fox Sports 1 and Univision

Euro 2020

▪ England vs. Italy 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, ESPN and Univision