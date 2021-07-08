One person killed, one injured in crash on Spring Forest Road in North Raleigh

One person was killed in a car crash in North Raleigh Thursday, July 8, 2021 Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least one person was killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in North Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Wyckhurst Court at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said in a release.

The person who suffered injuries was taken to a hospital, police said. There was no further information on the person’s injuries.

A portion of Spring Forest Road between New Market Way and Stephens Ridge Court has been temporarily closed, and an investigation is underway.

The crash occurred as Raleigh and other parts of the Triangle were being drenched by several hours of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa. It is unclear if the crash was due to slippery road conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.