Rain from Elsa causes spill of 65,000 gallons of untreated wastewater in Franklin County

Franklin County reported a 65,000-gallon spill of untreated wastewater at a pump station in Youngsville Thursday, due to heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The spill lasted from about 2 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Youngsville Regional Lift Station as Elsa was making its way through the Triangle.

Almost all of the wastewater — 62,000 gallons — spilled into a tributary of Richland Creek, which flows into the Neuse River basin.

North Carolina law requires that any spill of 1,000 gallons or more, or any over 15,000 that reaches surface water, be reported to the public, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Franklin County Public Utilities began cleanup as soon as the spill ended Thursday night, officials said.

Elsa dumped nearly 4.5 inches of rain in the county on Thursday, as registered at the Franklin County airport, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no serious infrastructure issues associated with the spill, which was solely due to the heavy rain, said Chris Foherty, Franklin County Public Utilities director, in an email to The News & Observer.

He said the spill was relatively minor compared to other spills reported in recent years from hurricanes and other severe storms.

In November 2018, not long after Hurricane Florence, heavy rain in Wake County caused wastewater spills that amounted to over 7 million gallons in discharge, The N&O reported.

Wastewater treatment plants remove any pollutants or contaminants from water before returning it to the cycle, but heavy rain can cause spillovers prior to the treatment process.

The City of Raleigh reported three different sanitary sewer spills Friday, the result of rainwater accumulation from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The spills were on Alleghany Drive, 3,300 gallons; Rothgeb Drive, 4,500 gallons; Neuse View Drive, 2,019 gallons.

The city reports no “vegetative damage or fish kill” with any of the spills.