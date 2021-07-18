Missing teens found in NC state park after overnight search

Officials are searching for two teenagers who went missing Saturday night while hiking at Raven Rock State Park.

Officials have found two teenagers safe after they went missing Saturday night while hiking at Raven Rock State Park.

Ahmad Maurice Jones, an 18-year-old Louisburg resident, and a 17-year-old girl from Whispering Pines told their parents they were going for a hike on Campbell Creek Trail just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a N.C. State Parks news release.

They called their parents around 9:40 p.m. to let them know they were on their way back. One of the teenagers said their cellphones were low on battery power, Parks spokeswoman Katie Hall said.

Hall confirmed both teenagers had been found safely Sunday morning just after 10:30 a.m. They were lost a mile off-trail, she said.

The search had been ongoing since 10 p.m. Saturday, with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Boone Trail Fire Department and N.C. State Parks staff leading it. Friends and family of the missing teens also helped in the search.

Officials used canines, rafts and a helicopter to scan the entire park, according to the release.

Campbell Creek Trail is a 4.5 mile loop trail that hikers take to reach Lanier Falls on the Cape Fear River.

Raven Rock State Park is about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh.