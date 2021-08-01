RDU’s Observation Park is reopening after COVID closure. How you can watch the planes

A plane lands on runway 5L/23R at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday June 17, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Aviation fans across the Triangle will once again be able to watch planes soar by at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as its Observation Park is set to reopen Monday.

The park, which offers views of the airport’s runway, had been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RDU said its visitors will be able to spend hours watching planes, or listening to pilot-tower communications through speakers on the observation platform deck.

Stephanie Hawco, a spokeswoman for RDU, said the park is free for all attendees and no tickets are needed.

Families and kids of all ages are welcome, the airport said. In addition to the observation deck, the park features a picnic area, a grass lawn and educational placards.

Observation Park, off International Drive at the airport, has free parking and will remain open every day from 9 a.m. until sunset.