Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for much of Wake County

A severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning are in effect for much of Wake County.

UPDATE 3 p.m.: The storm that prompted the thunderstorm warning for eastern Wake County has expired. The National Weather Service says that storm has weakened below “severe limits.”

A severe thundertorm warning remains in effect until 3:30 for central and western Wake county.

Previously:

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for much of Wake County, including Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Zebulon, Bunn, Apex, Knightdale, Wendell, Rolesville, Lake Benson, Pilot and Lake Wheeler.

The NWS says cloud to ground lightning has been frequent with this storm and advises people to take shelter in an interior room.

The NWS reported quarter-size hail, damaging winds of up to 60 mph, and torrential downpours within the storm system.

The thunderstorm warning remains in effect till 3 p.m., the flash flood warning until 5:45.

The NWS hourly forecast shows that thunderstorms are likely to continue through 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.