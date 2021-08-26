Want a used car? The Triangle is one of the most expensive places to buy, study finds

Rush hour traffic flows along the Triangle Expressway near the interchange at Davis Drive in Morrisville. tlong@newsobserver.com

Used cars have been flying off dealership lots in North Carolina and across the U.S. and their prices have steadily risen with the demand.

College junior Jackson Davis knows it, and he’s waiting for the market to settle before he can buy a 2001 or 2002 Toyota 4Runner.

“I’ve had a 2001 Toyota Corolla for a couple years and realized over the summer that I needed a bigger car to support my interest in going outdoors to hike and climb and the travel necessary for that,” said Davis, who lives in Cary. “There isn’t a lot out there for a super reasonable price, to be frank.”

He’s noticed there are fewer available cars on the market. “The car prices aren’t really reflective of what a person would see on the expected price on Kelley Blue Book, for example,” he said. “They’re higher.”

The Triangle had the sixth-highest increase of used car prices from June 2020 to June 2021 across the 50 most populous metro regions, a study by the car search website iSeeCars.com found.

Used car prices in the greater Triangle region in June this year increased by 38.2% on average over the past year — or $8,446 — as used car demand rose and the nationwide automotive microchip shortage began.

That outpaces the national price increase of 32.7% in that timeframe, according to an analysis of 1.1 million used car sales in June 2021 from model years 2016 to 2020 compared to 800,000 used car sales in June 2020 of car model years 2015 to 2019.

“The factors that affect the Raleigh-Durham market are the same factors that affect the rest of the nation,” said iSeeCars.com analyst Karl Brauer. “One main driver is the microchip shortage, which has limited the supply of new vehicles. Because consumers aren’t buying as many new cars, they aren’t trading in their used ones, which has lowered used car inventory. Another factor is rental car fleets selling off their inventory last year to survive the economic downturn, reducing used car inventory available from rental car companies.”

Many consumers have bought used cars for the first time to avoid public transportation while people who kept their jobs during the pandemic and received stimulus checks have had more money to buy vehicles, Brauer said.

How much have prices increased?

In the Triangle, more expensive used cars like the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck worth $51,000 rose in price on average by about $16,000, iSeeCars.com said. The less expensive Subaru Legacy sedan, with an average used price of $21,650, saw an increase of about $6,800, according to iSeeCars.com figures.

Prices are expected to remain elevated until early 2022, said Brauer, with hopes of the microchip shortage being resolved and new car inventory replenished.

Not all used cars have seen such drastic price increases — used car dealership Downtown Raleigh Auto Sales sells cars for around $5,000 or less, and the price increase for those cars has been around $500 to $1,000 in the last year, says owner Patrick Sullivan.

“It’s the old trickle-down effect, it’s something at the top,” said Sullivan. “The new cars aren’t (being made), people aren’t trading them in and that just affects us down at the bottom there as far as getting inventory.”

Larger dealerships don’t have new inventory for sales and have been buying used cars and they’re paying more for them, he said.

In many cases Sullivan has seen, remote work has led to people who once commuted to work daily to sell newer cars since their need for them isn’t so great.

“They’re selling their nearly new car with a value that is really high right now,” he said. “Then they’re just parlaying that into buying, you know, a $4,000 or $5,000 car that’s just going to be kind of their ‘around town’ commuter.”

Some vehicles in the Triangle area have increased more than average, which makes them the worst vehicles to buy while in a lucrative trade-in, according to iSeeCars.com

The five vehicles with the most used price increases since last June here are the Nissan LEAF, Volvo XC60, Toyota Prius, Lexus RX 350 and GMC Sierra 1500, the study found.

The Mazda CX-3 and Mitsubishi Outlander have seen smaller price changes in comparison, making them a choice for strained Triangle buyers.