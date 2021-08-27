Local
Traffic backed up on I-40 near Durham-Chapel Hill border due to crash, police say
Traffic will be backed up Friday evening on westbound Interstate 40 near the Durham-Orange county line due to a crash, which media outlets say resulted in a fatality.
Durham police said the off ramp of Exit 270 to U.S. 15-501 is closed due to a traffic crash. U.S. 15-501 is also known as Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
WRAL and CBS17 report a person died in the crash, which happened about 4:30 p.m.
WRAL reports the driver of a car died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the ramp.
NCDOT reports that traffic impact will be high until at least 9:50 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
