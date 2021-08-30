Local

Expect traffic delays in downtown Durham after train collides with car, police say

A train collision with a car in downtown Durham is causing major traffic delays, police said Monday afternoon.

Police said they’re investigating a collision involving a freight train at the intersection of Duke and Pettigrew streets, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Traffic is blocked in north and south directions where East Pettigrew intersects with Corcoran Street and South Mangum Street.

Traffic is being re-routed away from Mangum Street toward Roxboro Street, said a spokesperson from Downtown Durham Inc.

Police are advising all traffic to avoid the area, the Downtown Durham spokesperson said.

Pettigrew Street runs parallel to the city center, near the Durham Performing Arts Center, American Tobacco Campus and Durham County Detention Facility.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

