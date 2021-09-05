Wake officials search for man reported drowned in Falls Lake, in third death this year

Wake County officials are searching for a man who reportedly drowned at Falls Lake on Saturday evening, in what would be the third death at the lake this year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wake County officials are searching for a man who reportedly drowned at Falls Lake on Saturday evening, in what would be the third death at the lake this year.

Just before 7 p.m., deputies were called to Falls Lake, near Ghoston and New Light roads, after witnesses said a man submerged underwater and never resurfaced, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man could not swim, his friends said.

The office’s Marine Unit is working with Franklin County’s Dive Team and Wake County investigators to locate the man.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Saturday morning that the search remained ongoing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He added that the man was in his 20s, but did not provide further details about his identity.

Falls Lake, which extends through multiple North Carolina counties, has been the site of several drowning deaths over the past year.

In June, a 30-year-old Charlotte man drowned in the lake after he jumped off a boat to retrieve a piece of clothing. And in April, a 19-year-old from Knightdale died.

Last year, an 8-year-old drowned in the lake.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER