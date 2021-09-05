Local

What’s open, and what’s not, in the Triangle on Labor Day?

Durham’s Museum of Life and Science is one of few places across Wake, Durham and Orange counties that will remain open for the Labor Day holiday.
Here’s what’s open, and what’s not, in Wake, Durham and Orange counties on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Wake County:

Durham County:

  • Schools: Closed
  • Post office: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • City, county offices: Closed
  • Federal offices: Closed
  • Banks: Closed
  • ABC stores: Closed
  • Museums: The Museum of Life and Science will be open. The Museum of Durham History, Stagville State Historic Site and the NCCU Art Museum are closed on Mondays.
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Buses: Operating (Sunday service hours)
  • Landfills: Closed
  • Trash centers: Closed
  • Garbage pickup: Not operating (Monday pickups delayed one day)

  • County COVID-19 testing sites: Not offered on Monday, according to the Durham County health department.

    • Orange County:

  • Schools: Closed
  • Post office: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • City, county offices: Closed
  • Federal offices: Closed
  • Banks: Closed
  • ABC stores: Closed
  • Museums: Ackland Art Museum, the Orange County Historical Museum, the Kidzu Children’s Museum and the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center are closed on Mondays.
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Buses: Not operating (GoTriangle buses remain operating)
  • Landfills: Closed
  • Trash centers: Closed
  • Garbage pickup: Not operating (Hillsborough and Carrboro pickup moved to Tuesday, Chapel Hill pickup moved to Wednesday)

  • County COVID-19 testing sites: Open, according to the Orange County health department.
