What’s open, and what’s not, in the Triangle on Labor Day?
Here’s what’s open, and what’s not, in Wake, Durham and Orange counties on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Wake County:
- Schools: Closed
- Post office: Closed
- State offices: Closed
- City, county offices: Closed
- Federal offices: Closed
- Banks: Closed
- ABC stores: Closed
- Museums: The N.C. Museum of History will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website. The N.C. Museum of Art’s exhibits, the N.C. Museum of Natural Science, CAM Raleigh, Marbles Kids Museum and the City of Raleigh Museum are closed Mondays.
- Libraries: Closed
- Buses: Operating (Sunday service hours)
- Landfills: Closed
- Trash centers: Closed
- State Farmer’s Market: Open
- Garbage pickup: Not operating (Monday pickups delayed one day)
- County COVID-19 testing sites: Closed, according to the Wake County health department.
