Police investigating after man fatally struck by Amtrak train along Beryl Road

A man who has not yet been identified was fatally struck by a train near Beryl Road and Interstate 440 on Friday night, Raleigh police said. Dreamstime via TNS

A man died Friday night when he was struck by an Amtrak train near Beryl Road and Interstate 440, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Police officers and first responders were dispatched to the 3900 block of Beryl Road shortly after 7 p.m., where they found the man’s body, Raleigh police said in a news release.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released. An investigation is underway, police said.

Department spokesperson Donna-maria Harris said in email the man was struck by an Amtrak train, and referred The News & Observer to Amtrak for further information.

A set of train tracks runs parallel to the stretch of Beryl Road where the man was found. On the other side of the tracks is Hillsborough Street.

The location is approximately a mile northwest of the main campus of North Carolina State University.

