On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the sounds of silence and feeling of unity reverberate in Durham

Andrew Carter

Twenty years later, Bobby Zoldos can still see what he saw that day and smell the smoke of the fire at the Pentagon after the plane struck the west side, leaving a gaping and smoldering black hole. Yet what he remembers most is the absence of sensing — the sound of silence while the men he led absorbed the scene in front of them on Sept. 11, 2001.

Zoldos is now the chief of the Durham Fire Department but back then, 20 years ago, he served as the Task Force Leader of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team in Northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. When he received the call on Sept. 11, he and his team boarded a bus and headed toward the Pentagon.

Zoldos and his team had grown accustomed to disaster response. They’d been sent into rubble in Oklahoma City in 1995, and served in the aftermath of the U.S. embassy bombing in Kenya in 1998. On Sept. 11, 2001, they rode over a hill on South Washington Boulevard, southwest of the Pentagon, and the moment has never left Zoldos.

“This team of incredible responders, hardcore rescuers that’d been all over the world, went completely silent on the bus as they saw the Pentagon,” he said during an interview Saturday. “They saw the smoke and the flames, they saw the crater in the side of the building.”

Zoldos on Saturday morning shared his recollection as a 9/11 first responder during a remembrance ceremony Durham hosted downtown on the 20th anniversary of a morning that changed America. He was one of several city and Durham County officials who spoke and shared memories of a Tuesday that, to them, feels as powerful now as it did two decades ago.

Among the other speakers were Durham City Manager Keith Chadwell and Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. Twenty years ago Chadwell was working in Atlanta, for Fulton County, and on Saturday he recalled the dread he felt that day while awaiting word from friends in New York and Washington. He lost two “dear friends,” he said — one who died in one of the World Trade Center towers, and another in the Pentagon.

Birkhead, meanwhile, was the police chief at Duke University 20 years ago. His thoughts that day quickly turned to Nan Keohane, who was then the university president and who was in New York City on Sept. 11. “It was my responsibility to get her out,” he said.

“This morning dawned just like it did 20 years ago,” Birkhead said before the few dozen people who gathered Saturday morning at the Bull Plaza. “A cool, crisp fall morning without a cloud in the sky....”

It would be almost 24 hours before, Birkhead said, before Keohane began to make her way out of the city.

There were 9/11 remembrance ceremonies like the one in Durham all over the nation Saturday morning, when people everywhere remembered where they were and what they felt and what they lost, even if that was only a sense of security, or the belief that such an attack could never happen here.

When it did, Chadwell and Birkhead wondered if the organizations they represented might also become targets. In Washington, Zoldos and his team went to work at the Pentagon and searched for survivors.

“Smoke, heat, fire,” Zoldos said, recounting what surrounded his team that day. Later on Sept. 11, he said, he and his men placed the first American flag on the Pentagon at the site of the attack. A symbolic gesture that reminded Zoldos now of the national unity then, and also reinforced the reality of how fractured America has become over the past 20 years.

As much as Zoldos can still feel the events of Sept. 11, he more often thinks about the day after. He remembers Sept. 12 just as clearly, if not more so, because to him that is the day the country began to come together after the initial shock.

“If we can do a little bit more of that,” Zoldos said, “(and) forget red and blue, forget city and rural, and just be Sept. 12 again — and if we can find something to pull us together that wasn’t a terrorist attack and get back to that day, we’d be so much stronger.”

At 8:46 Saturday morning, the ceremony in Durham paused like many around the country. People bowed their heads and closed their eyes and sat quietly during the precise moment, 20 years ago to the minute, when the plane struck the North Tower. Those who gathered in Durham included a cross-section of the city: a mother and two young boys; young people and old; those who looked like they stopped after a morning run, or a walk to the local coffee shop.

Among the people who came was John Kohl, who lives in Baltimore and spent more than 40 years driving fire trucks for the Baltimore County Fire Department. He came wearing a New York City Fire Department baseball jersey, with the number 343 on the back, for the number of New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11.

Kohl came “to support and remember,” he said. He still lives in Baltimore and traveled to the area for a concert and a Durham Bulls game and he wanted to find a 9/11 anniversary ceremony to attend. The one in Durham brought him back 20 years, when he watched the towers fall on television and in the days that followed rode the train into New York City to attend funerals of firefighters he’d never met but felt he knew.

“They said, ‘Never forget,’” Kohl said, and that was why he’d come with the number of people like him who’d died that day written on his back. He’d come to remember.