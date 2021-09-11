Fuquay-Varina welcomes the Gold Star family of Green Beret who died in Afghanistan

The new home in Fuquay-Varina Maggie Duskin and her children will move into, under construction, seen on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. abajpai@newsobserver.com

Friends, community members and local officials gathered Saturday in Fuquay-Varina at a home that later this year will welcome the family of Michael Duskin, a Green Beret who lost his life nearly nine years ago in Afghanistan.

Nearly 100 people attended a ceremony honoring Duskin and celebrating the new home being built for his wife, Maggie, and their children.

The home, under construction by builder PulteGroup, is the latest to go to a wounded veteran or Gold Star family under Operation: Coming Home, an initiative started in 2007 by a local group of veterans and members of the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County. Since then, the effort, partnering with multiple builders, has produced 23 homes in North Carolina, 11 of them in Fuquay-Varina.

With her daughter Lexie standing by her side, Maggie Duskin was overcome with emotion as she thanked the Home Builders Association and everyone else involved in building the house, which she said was an “amazing dream.”

“I’m pretty much overwhelmed and still surprised it’s actually happening,” she said in an interview with The News & Observer.

Up until a few months ago, Duskin said, she didn’t know anything about the Home Builders Association initiative, and was unaware that a local group of people passionate about helping the veterans community had been building free homes for service members coming back to the United States.

When a friend told her about the opportunity earlier this year, Duskin filled out an application and interviewed with the Home Builders Association’s board of directors, figuring it was worth a shot.

She wasn’t sure about her chances of being selected. But the board members were unanimous in choosing her, said Paul Kane, the association’s CEO.

“There wasn’t any question, they really touched our hearts,” Kane said during the ceremony. “And the more we’ve gotten to learn about Michael and his legacy, it’s touched us even deeper.”

Michael Duskin served in various military capacities for nearly two decades. Duskin was a warrant officer serving his fifth tour in Afghanistan when, on Oct. 23, 2012, he died from gunfire from a group of Taliban insurgents who ambushed his unit.

Jim Rooney, who led one of the teams Duskin served on during his military service, said all the members of his team “are better men for having known such a gentle giant.” Standing 6 foot 7 inches, Duskin was a “warrior’s warrior,” Rooney said.

“When we spoke, it was always, I spoke up to him,” Rooney said. “But now I look up to him more than I can ever express.”

Once the board notified Maggie Duskin it had selected her as its next recipient of a “hero home,” the Home Builders Association started the construction process.

Ground was broken on July 29, said Mikkel Thompson, the vice president of construction operations for PulteGroup’s Raleigh division. And on Aug. 2, the Fuquay-Varina board of commissioners voted to waive the building permit fees for the project.

Attending the ceremony on Saturday, Fuquay-Varina Mayor John Byrne welcomed Duskin and her children to the town.

“We’re so proud to have you in our community, and I encourage you to become a part of the community,” Byrne said.