Local

Broughton High School lockdown lifted following ‘threat to campus’

A man who has not yet been identified was fatally struck by a train near Beryl Road and Interstate 440 on Friday night, Raleigh police said.
A man who has not yet been identified was fatally struck by a train near Beryl Road and Interstate 440 on Friday night, Raleigh police said. Dreamstime via TNS
RALEIGH

Broughton High School lifted a “code yellow” lockdown Tuesday after reports of a threat to campus kept students isolated for nearly two hours.

Principal Elena Ashburn notified parents that all students were safe at the campus near downtown Raleigh after the lockdown at 8:35 a.m.. Police investigated and found no credible threat by 10:15 a.m.

Under a code yellow, all exterior doors are locked and students remain in their first period classes until the lockdown is lifted.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use