Broughton High School lockdown lifted following ‘threat to campus’

A man who has not yet been identified was fatally struck by a train near Beryl Road and Interstate 440 on Friday night, Raleigh police said. Dreamstime via TNS

Broughton High School lifted a “code yellow” lockdown Tuesday after reports of a threat to campus kept students isolated for nearly two hours.

Principal Elena Ashburn notified parents that all students were safe at the campus near downtown Raleigh after the lockdown at 8:35 a.m.. Police investigated and found no credible threat by 10:15 a.m.

Under a code yellow, all exterior doors are locked and students remain in their first period classes until the lockdown is lifted.