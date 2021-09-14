Local
Broughton High School lockdown lifted following ‘threat to campus’
Broughton High School lifted a “code yellow” lockdown Tuesday after reports of a threat to campus kept students isolated for nearly two hours.
Principal Elena Ashburn notified parents that all students were safe at the campus near downtown Raleigh after the lockdown at 8:35 a.m.. Police investigated and found no credible threat by 10:15 a.m.
Under a code yellow, all exterior doors are locked and students remain in their first period classes until the lockdown is lifted.
