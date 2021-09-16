COVID hospitalizations are going down in NC, but look what’s happening in ICUs

North Carolina reported 927 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units Thursday, marking 21 days in a row that the number was over 900.

The number of ICU patients statewide with COVID-19 passed 900 for the first time three weeks ago on Aug. 27. It peaked at 955 on Aug. 29 and Tuesday.

Despite the number of ICU patients remaining high, overall coronavirus-related hospitalizations have gone slightly down.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,620 hospitalizations statewide Thursday. That’s down from the 3,815 reported a week ago, the highest number since the metric peaked at 3,990 in mid-January.

ICU patients make up about 26% of all COVID hospitalizations.

Despite the recent drop in people hospitalized, the overall number remains far greater than the 396 reported on July 1, just before the highly contagious delta variant started to surge in North Carolina.

Data show that the vaccines continue to protect against the variant.

A DHHS analysis from late August concluded that unvaccinated people are more than four times as likely to contract COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from it compared to those with their shots, The News & Observer reported.

As of Thursday, 52% of all North Carolinians and 60% of those eligible for the shot, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, those rates are 54% and 63% respectively.

The latest death tally nationwide due to COVID-19 is 662,620. Of those, 15,520 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, with 1,714 of those deaths occurring since Aug. 1.

June and July saw a combined 377 deaths.

New cases plateauing

DHHS reported 7,160 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the second day in a row the state has reported more than 7,000.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported about 7,000 new cases per day, about the same rate as the beginning of September.

Among COVID tests reported Tuesday, the latest available data, 11% were positive. Over the last week of available data, 11.3% were positive per day.

State health officials have said they want that rate at 5% or lower. The percent positive rate is one of many metrics that the state uses to gauge COVID-19 spread.

COVID-19 metrics reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change as more information becomes available.

