NC Gov. Cooper holds news conference today to discuss COVID-19. Here’s how to watch

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

At least 3,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 887 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, according to DHHS. On Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, today is the deadline for employees at two of the area’s largest hospital systems — UNC Health and Duke Health — to become vaccinated or provide an approved exemption. If they don’t, it will trigger a process that could result in them being let go from their jobs.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL televise the press conferences, but typically switch to streaming for the Q&A portion. Spectrum News usually airs the entire press conference. Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 10:42 AM.