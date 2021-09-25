Duke officials: No parties or gatherings at student apartments due to structural damage

A Duke student apartment complex can no longer support parties or gatherings of more than 10 people and may even be unsafe for those numbers, the university said this week.

Large student gatherings and parties have damaged some of the structure and floors of 300 Swift, an off-campus student housing complex at 300 Swift Avenue.

Students were warned of this Thursday in an emailed note from Brandin Howard, the associate dean for student housing in Duke’s east campus, according to News & Observer reporting partner ABC11.

Parties that exceed 10 people, or other gatherings that include jumping or dancing, could “damage the underlying trusses that reinforce the floors,” the email from Duke said.

“In extreme cases, this can cause a structural issue that poses risk to students and staff — in which case we would be forced to immediately relocate residents.”

This news is disconcerting to some residents. Duke student Vaneesha Patel told ABC11 that she wouldn’t feel safe living there any longer if the building’s structure is damaged.

But Peter Alfons, another student who lives in the building, told ABC11:

“I’m not really concerned for anyone’s safety because I think if that was actually something they were concerned about they would probably have evacuated us. But it is a little irritating in terms of not being able to have people in the dorms.”

More than 400 students have lived there at a time, according to The Chronicle, the Duke student newspaper.

The issues aren’t entirely new: Duke told residents in 2019 that the building’s floors had fallen a few centimeters from the time they were built and the apartment previously restricted balcony access in 2018 due to problems with its support railings, The Chronicle reported.

The building has apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units.

The occupancy limit has already gone into effect, and violators could face disciplinary action by being removed from the apartment or being held responsible for the cost of repairing damage, the university said.

Duke said in their email that contractors and engineers are addressing the damage.

The 300 Swift building was built around eight years ago, county records show. Duke purchased the building for $50 million in 2016, The News & Observer reported.