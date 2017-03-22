Her wedding dress was accidentally donated to Goodwill and now thousands are trying to help her find it

For many brides, a wedding dress is priceless – something that can’t be replaced.
So when Natalie Gelbert realized her husband donated her dress by mistake, she took to Facebook to plead for its return. As of about 6 p.m. Wednesday her post had been shared more than 10,300 times.
“My husband accidentally gave my wedding dress to Goodwill and it was sold last Saturday,” Gelbert said on Facebook. Her husband Chad was dropping off other items to donate at the 5267 North Roxboro Road location. Her dress was in the car because it was on its way to be cleaned and preserved and got mixed up with the other bags, she said
“We are actually still paying on it,” Gelbert said of the dress. “I’m so, so, so upset and posting this in hopes whomever bought it might see this. I would really like to buy it back.”
Gelbert said she knows that to whomever bought the dress it was a great deal, and sold for “dirt cheap” but the dress is priceless for her.
“Very sentimental and something that can’t be replaced,” she said.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
