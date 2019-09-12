Man arrested after police, sheriff’s deputies swarm credit union in Pittsboro

Man escorted in handcuffs from Pittsboro credit union after standoff Police escorted a man in handcuffs from the front entrance of the State Employees' Credit Union in Pittsboro around 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019, after a standoff drew dozens of law enforcement officers to the Chatham County credit union on East Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police escorted a man in handcuffs from the front entrance of the State Employees' Credit Union in Pittsboro around 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019, after a standoff drew dozens of law enforcement officers to the Chatham County credit union on East Street.

Police swarmed a credit union outside Pittsboro on Thursday after reports of a man inside with a gun, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office reported.

One arrest has been made, spokeswoman Sara Pack confirmed.

Helicopter footage from ABC11 showed dozens of police officers and Chatham County sheriff’s deputies, many of them in tactical gear, surrounding the State Employee’s Credit Union. Later, two officers lead a man in a white T-shirt out of the credit union in handcuffs.

“Sheriff’s deputies look like, big guns, I’ve seen a couple wearing vests, helmets,” said Chatham News and Record reporter Zachary Horner from the scene via Facebook.

There’s a lot of trees obstructing but I see multiple deputies with guns raised moving to the front of the bank. — Zachary Horner (@ZachHornerCNR) September 12, 2019

The area just outside of town was under heavy lockdown.

“Trapped at cidery due to an active shooter at road entrance to our facility,” Chatham County Commissioner James Grant Crawford posted on Facebook. “Hope everyone gets to go home safely today.”

Multiple sources tweeted there was a hostage situation, but this has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Randolph Voller, former mayor of Pittsboro and head of the N.C. Democratic Party, posted on Facebook that sources in town confirm a hostage situation and shots fired. At about 2 p.m., he posted that no injuries were reported and the crisis had been resolved.

STAY AWAY from the area of the State Employees Credit Union in Pittsboro on East Street. Multiple sheriff’s office cars and personnel are on scene, and some are armed.



A couple of minutes ago, I think I saw someone in handcuffs. Working on confirmation. pic.twitter.com/MboFs2CSWI — Zachary Horner (@ZachHornerCNR) September 12, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.