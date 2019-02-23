A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Durham

An unidentified male has died after being stabbed in the 1900 block of Ivy Creek Boulevard late Friday in Durham, city police say.
The victim was found stabbed by Durham officers about 11 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said in a statement Saturday morning.
One suspect is in custody, police said, and the investigation is continuing.
If you have information about the stabbing, police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers may remain anonymous.
