Celebrating inclusiveness, NC’s oldest Pride March visits Durham and Duke

Durham celebrated its 33rd Pride March with people from several communities coming together sporting the colors of the rainbow on Duke's East Campus on a hot Saturday afternoon Sept. 28, 2019.

Durham celebrated its 33rd Pride March with people from several communities coming together sporting the colors of the rainbow on Duke’s East Campus on a hot Saturday afternoon.

Pride marches celebrate inclusiveness no matter what a person’s identity. They’re also meant to raise awareness about the LGBTQ+ community and the issues they face.

Durham’s is the oldest pride march in North Carolina. People who have attended it in the past said this year’s event was the biggest one yet, with more floats and more people attending.

It was Jasper Watson’s second pride parade in Durham. He sported short-shorts and a tank top — a beach-themed outfit.

“There is a lot less music than last year, but more color,” he said, fanning himself.

He also liked that there were more children: “It’s nice to add a family aspect to it.”

A large portion of Main Street was closed for the floats, which were decorated with rainbow flags that also hung from participants’ necks like capes. Skittles were thrown into the crowds and stickers were distributed. A pickup truck was decorated as a unicorn. Marching bands played their drums and wind instruments. Upbeat music blasted from blaring speakers.

Parade-goers wave flags and cheer during the Durham Pride parade Saturday morning Sept. 28, 2019. Caleb Jones newsobserver.com

Matt Stutts has volunteered to set up music on one street corner for the Durham Pride March every year since 2010. He said he used to be a Pentecostal worship official , but was removed when he came out as gay. He went to his first pride march in 2007.

“I’m still very much a faith person,” he said.

Stutts also said there used to be a lot more protesters, some of them aggressive, when he first started attending pride marches. This year, however, only two protesters were visible.

Allan Hoyle said he spent 23 years in the Marines and 20 years at a fire department but spent Saturday with a megaphone and a Bible. He said the people attending the march are going to get punished for their sins.

“I am here to love the Lord, to let people know their sins,” he said. “We got a man in high heels (and) that’s foolishness.”

As a woman dressed in a Spiderman costume shoved a painted mask of a clown in his face, Hoyle shouted through the megaphone: “Children need to know what gender they are!”

Silas Lawrence, the woman dressed as Spiderman, said she goes to pride events across North Carolina to quash protests.

When protesters appeared at a pride parade in Greensboro, she said, “I handed out my signs and we all stood in front of them in a wall and held hands so that you couldn’t see them. They were not getting any attention, so they left.”

Members of several churches took part in the Durham march, including those from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Binkley Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church.

North Carolina is the state that enacted the controversial “bathroom bill” that said people must use restrooms in public buildings that coincide with their gender at birth. A replacement bill still blocks local governments from enacting nondiscrimination policies that go further than state law.

“As a femboy, I felt pretty polarized,” said Mercury Waters, who was part of a drag group at the Durham parade. A femboy, Waters said, is someone who identifies as male but embraces the feminine essence.

Waters was dressed as his Zodiac sign, a Virgo, wearing a green outfit and plants in his hair that flowed down to his legs.

He was in conversation with Iggy Strickland, who wore a crop-top with a denim jacket. Strickland said he moved to Durham from Oklahoma a year and a half ago.

“This is what I wore for my first pride event in Tulsa,” he said.

He said he was impressed with the turnout for the march, but said “I feel honestly that we still have a lot of progress to make.”