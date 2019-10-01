Woman fatally pinned between cars in Durham hit-and-run, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Durham are looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a woman Monday night.

The hit-and-run incident happened on northbound U.S. 15-501 around 11:50 p.m.

The woman got out of her car and was hit from behind near Cornwallis Road, police say.

Danielle Noel, 30, of Durham was standing behind her 2000 Chevrolet Blazer when she was struck by a 1998 maroon Honda Accord, the preliminary investigation says.

The Blazer had experienced a mechanical failure and was stopped with its hazard lights activated in the right travel lane of northbound U.S. 15-501, investigators say.

Noel was struck and pinned between the two vehicles, investigators say. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Police Department news release.

Police say they found the abandoned Accord nearby. The driver left the scene and has not been located, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Monday night’s collision was at least the third death in September in the Triangle of someone who had gotten out of their car and been fatally struck by a car.

▪ In Orange County, DeShawn Perry, 33, was killed around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 16, while changing his tire along Interstate 40 near the I-40/I-85 split, The News & Observer previously reported.

▪ In Durham, Leydi Eliane Salazar-Camargo, 35, was killed around 3 a.m. Sept. 17 after getting out of her disabled vehicle, according to Durham police. The crash happened in the 2400 bock of South Miami Boulevard near Lumley Road, The N&O previously reported.

