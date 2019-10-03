Durham County

Crash on I-40 closes eastbound lanes in Durham, police say

DURHAM

Police in Durham have advised drivers to avoid the area near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Fayetteville Road in Durham.

A serious traffic crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40, according to a Police Department news release.

Two of three eastbound lanes near mile marker 276 are closed, with the impact to traffic high, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation website.

The busy intersection is near The Streets at Southpoint mall.

This story will be updated.

Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer. He most recently covered towns in western Wake County and Chatham County. Before that, he covered high school sports for The Herald-Sun.
  Comments  