Crash on I-40 closes eastbound lanes in Durham, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Durham have advised drivers to avoid the area near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Fayetteville Road in Durham.

A serious traffic crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40, according to a Police Department news release.

Two of three eastbound lanes near mile marker 276 are closed, with the impact to traffic high, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation website.

The busy intersection is near The Streets at Southpoint mall.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated.