Hey Durham, what do you really think about those electric scooters? City wants to know

Whether a nuisance or a convenience, the city of Durham wants to know what residents really think about electric scooters.

Three companies — Bird, Lime and Spin — operate scooters in the city, paying $100 per vehicle for up to 200 scooters each.

They began arriving in June and so far, people have ridden them just over 174,000 times. They cost $1 to unlock and about 15 cents per mile, give or take, to ride.

The main complaints? Parked scooters cluttering sidewalks and some riders traveling on sidewalks instead of streets or bike lanes, Transportation Planner Evan Tenenbaum said Tuesday. He’s ridden them a few times to see friends and said just having scooters in Durham “makes me think about what (other) trips I don’t need my car for.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

To prepare for a City Council report in January, the Transportation Department is asking residents, business owners, and visitors to take an online survey — in English at bit.ly/DurhamScooterSurvey and Spanish at bit.ly/DurhamScooterEncuesta — from now through Dec. 2.

“This survey asks our community to share whether they have used the scooters, what they like and dislike about the program, potential changes they’d like to see made to the program, and other feedback,” Tenenbaum said. “We really want to hear from everyone about what they think so we can better craft this program to help meet Durham’s growing transportation needs.”

Equal-opportunity rides

Durham requires companies to keep 20% of their fleet in low-income areas. The city uses geotracking to see how many trips go in or out of eight census tracts and how many scooters the companies park there. “Every now and then it gets a little bit below (20%) and I have to contact them,” Tennenbaum said.

Neither the city nor Durham Police Department tracks scooter accidents in the city. A police spokesman referred questions to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, which reported a total of 82 scooter collisions in Charlotte, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, none of them fatal, from January 2018 through May 2019.

https://www.scribd.com/document/434671879/Scooter-Crashes

The News & Observer also called Downtown Durham Inc. to ask what local business and visitors think about the scooters but had not heard back by Tuesday afternoon.

In Raleigh, scooters proved problematic when Bird and Lime deployed hundreds of electric scooters last year without coordinating with the city first. They pulled out this past summer when the city implemented rules, limited fleets and set a $300 per scooter fee, one of the highest in the country. In August, the city chose South Carolina-based Gotcha to continue the program., with up to 150 scooters.

For more information about the Durham scooter program, including the rules and how to ride them without a smartphone or credit card, go to the Transportation Department’s Shared Active Transportation webpage at bit.ly/2qKlIPK.

See a problem?

If you see an e-scooter that is damaged, parked improperly, tipped over, or blocking a street or sidewalk, the city of Durham asks you to contact the e-scooter company.

▪ Bird (Black) at 1-866-205-2442 or email at hello@bird.co

▪ Lime (Green) at 1-888-546-3345 or email at support@li.me

▪ Spin (Orange) by phone at 888-249-9698 or email at support@spin.pm.

If the company does not respond to your service request within two hours, contact the city at movesafedurham@durhamnc.gov so it can follow up.