Durham County
Durham Public Schools to operate on delay Wednesday due to weather forecast
Durham Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay Wednesday due to the inclement weather forecast.
DPS Learning Center buses will run two hours later than normal; DPS Learning Centers will open at 9 a.m.
DPS meal distribution programs will operate as normal.
Any scheduled end of semester testing at City of Medicine Academy, Middle College at Durham Tech, and New Tech High School has been canceled and will be rescheduled, according to a news release.
If students are scheduled for in-person screenings or evaluations, DPS staff will contact parents or guardians to reschedule the appointment, the release stated.
Wednesday morning’s in-person assistance session at the Fuller Building for applying for in-person elementary learning (“Plan B”) has been canceled.
DPS will return to a normal schedule on Thursday, Dec. 17.
