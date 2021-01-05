Durham school bus drivers, cafeteria staff could get extra 6 months of higher pay

The Durham County commissioners want to raise the minimum wage for roughly 1,200 Durham Public Schools classified workers to $15 per hour. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other Durham Public Schools classified workers could see their pay rise to $15 an hour dating back to July of last year, if county leaders can agree on a way to pay for it.

The Durham County Board of Commissioners previously agreed to raise those workers’ minimum wage to $15 an hour starting this month.

On Monday, the commissioners agreed to also consider giving most of the school district’s roughly 1,200 classified staffers retroactive pay to compensate them for the first half of the fiscal year when they earned under $15 an hour. About 904 full-time equivalent positions are paid under $15 an hour.

The board will discuss the new proposal Jan. 25.

“If nothing else, this could be considered a local, COVID relief, emergency effort on our part,” said Commissioner Heidi Carter, who suggested it to the board. “And we can be a leader in the state by showing that these employees deserve to be paid $15 an hour. They deserve more than that.”

The commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 23 to create a financial plan in January to pay for the increase starting this month, The News & Observer previously reported. County staff estimated it would cost $950,000 to implement the raises from Jan. 1 through June 30 of this year.

To cover the retroactive pay would double that cost to around $1.9 million, county budget director Claudia Hager said.

The question about whether to raise classified staff wages came up during the county government’s budget discussions last June.

At the time it caused a rift, not because those on the board at that time didn’t support the raises, but because of the timing. The county was three months into the pandemic, and revenue projections had plummeted, The N&O reported.

Commissioners Carter and Wendy Jacobs had pushed to include funding in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, but a majority of the board — Brenda Howerton and now former members Ellen Reckhow, and James Hill — wanted to wait until January to discuss it, citing the pandemic’s toll on the budget.

New board member gives sharp rebuke

On Monday newly elected Commissioner Nimasheena Burns criticized how discussions about classified staff wages have played out the past few years.

“Commissioner Carter, ... I heard everything you said, and I agree with you wholeheartedly,” Burns said. “That being said, I’ve never been so disgusted about a conversation in my life outside of this one.”

“They deserve $15,” she added. “Nobody here is saying that. Nobody here is saying that nobody deserves $15.”

The DPS school board has been capable of paying half of the cost through its own funding sources, but hasn’t, Burns said, and public interest groups and the board had many chances to work out a deal with the county before the pandemic.

“Whether we retroactively go back to August, whether we start in January, I want from this moment forward for bus drivers and school personnel to stop being political chess pieces for agendas with this county commission,” she added. “And with folks who purport to support people who look like me — but in no way have fought for the two and a half years to get them to the 15 they swear, up and down, they fight for.”

Concerns with the county’s credit rating

Hager, the budget director, said she had talked to DPS staff about different scenarios for implementing the pay increase, including the option for retroactive pay.

But she recommended the county fund the increase for January through June in order to be fiscally conservative, she said, because credit rating agencies will review the county’s finances next month.

“We need to have a strong, solid fund reserve,” she said.

Jacobs noted how the county paid for a 10% salary increase in hazard pay for most county government employees for nearly 10 months.

“I didn’t hear concerns about our credit rating when we were spending the money on our own staff,” she said.

Hager said the hazard pay came out of the county’s existing budget, not its savings, through measures like freezing salary increases and reducing travel expenses.

“We did not appropriate the fund balance; those are two different issues,” she said.

County Manager Wendell Davis echoed Hager’s explanation.

“You can call it being conservative, what you want, but at the end of the day, we have to do the work this way in order to make sure that we protect the financial interests and the solvency of the organization,” Davis said.