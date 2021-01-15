Early-morning fire in Durham’s Duke Park neighborhood displaces person and dogs

An early-morning fire in the Duke Park neighborhood left a person and several dogs displaced Friday.

About 30 firefighters and 15 units responded to the fire in the 400 block of Everett Place, just south of Interstate 85, around 4 a.m., a release from the Durham Fire Department stated.

They found a fire on the back porch that had spread into the attic.

Firefighters got the fire under control in five minutes, but it caused heavy damage to the back porch and minor damage to the attic and the interior of the house.

There were no injuries, but one person and several dogs were displaced. Durham County EMS, Durham police, Duke Energy and The American Red Cross are assisting the displaced resident, the release stated.