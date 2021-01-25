Durham school staff receiving higher minimum wage will get another financial boost

The Durham County commissioners raised the minimum wage for roughly 1,200 Durham Public Schools classified workers to $15 per hour. ctoth@newsobserver.com

The roughly 1,200 public school employees in Durham whose minimum wage was brought to $15 this month will now receive another financial boost.

The Board of County Commissioners will spend an additional $950,000 to retroactively move the start date for the classified staff’s new wages from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2020. They approved the expense unanimously Monday night.

The average yearly increase for the staff is about $1,200 with the new wage bump. By changing the start date to July 1, the beginning of the current fiscal year, half of that yearly amount will go to employees as retroactive pay this year.

In practice, it means bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, instructional assistants, and before- and after-school workers will receive a check of around $600 some time in the next two months.

Xenia Carcamo, a lead custodian at Forest View Elementary School, said she is excited for her staff.

“Because in this pandemic time, everybody is so tight with money, and we have a lot of stress,” Carcamo said.

The retroactive pay will ease some of the burden she and other Latino custodians face, she said, as many of them work multiple jobs to pay their bills.

“This is a good way to motivate them to do their job and do a better job,” she said.

The possibility for retroactive pay came up during a Jan. 5 meeting, when Commissioner Heidi Carter proposed the idea to the board.

“I want to take a moment to applaud my fellow commissioners for being champions in this fight alongside me,” Commissioner Nida Allam said. “And I would be remiss If I didn’t acknowledge and appreciate the years of grassroots organizing that took place to get us to this point.”

Commissioner Nimasheena Burns said members of the public should trust county leaders to follow through with their promises.

“When five leaders tell you that they’re going to do something, recognize that it will be done. And it was done in less than 60 days,” she said.

School board discussed wage increases

At the Jan. 14 Durham Public Schools board meeting, members praised the $15 minimum wage increase commissioners approved earlier in the month.

“There is no one worker that’s more important than any other, but the before- and after-school workers,” board member Matt Sears said. “I just want to clarify because these are some folks that, that years ago were in my view almost criminally underpaid for the work that they were doing.”

The minimum wage for classified staff was $14 last year. In 2018, it was $12.25 or $12.50, and in 2017, it was $11.75, financial officer Paul LeSieur said.

“This is a huge deal,” Sears said.

Frederick Ravin, a board member, thanked Durham residents for pushing elected officials at county government and at the school board to raise the wages.

“If the community was not behind this, we all know this would not be happening,” Ravin said at the meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.