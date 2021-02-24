Durham VA Medical Center ends lockdown after report of possible ‘active shooter’

An officer stands guard after a report of a possible active shooter put the Durham VA Medical Center on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. vbridge@newsobserver.com

Security officials locked down the Durham VA Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, turning people away from the entrance to the hospital on Erwin Road and Fulton Street.

An employee and a security guard told The News & Observer at around 4 p.m. there had been a report of a possible “active shooter.”

Ronald Evans, who works at the VA as a housekeeper, said officials announced a “code black” in the hospital and everyone went to secure locations. Security officials searched each floor, and then gave the “all clear,” he said.

The VA Medical Center is located across Erwin Road from Duke Hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.