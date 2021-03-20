Durham vehicle accident causes gas leak, 23 homes evacuated

A vehicle accident in Durham led to a natural gas leak that has resulted in the evacuation of 23 homes, the Durham Fire Department said Saturday.

The accident took place at roughly 11:20 a.m. on the 11 block of Fargo Street, the department said in a news release. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said a pick-up truck had “rolled down an embankment and came to a stop next to a house.” The truck was “over the house’s gas meter.”

Division Chief David Swain said the driver was not injured in the crash, and that it is currently unknown how the accident took place.

Firefighters detected a strong odor of natural gas in and around the house, according to the release.

The scene was evacuated and the entire block cordoned off, the department said. A total of 23 homes and roughly 25 people were evacuated.

The incident is ongoing, and Dominion Energy has been asked to deal with the gas leak. The block will remain closed until the gas can be shut off, DFD said.

Swain said he couldn’t give an exact estimate of when the block would be reopened, but said the leak should be addressed by the end of the day.

In 2019, a gas leak in Durham resulted in an explosion that killed two people and injured 25 others, The News & Observer reported.

“There’s always that risk,” Swain said, when asked if the situation could become dangerous. But he added that the department had taken precautions to mitigate risk, like using water hoses to move the vapors away from other houses or any locations with people or animals.

“Probably the worst of all of this is 25 or so people have been asked to leave the house for a few hours,” Swain said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.