One killed in Durham motorcycle crash, police say

A person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Hillsborough Road and Fifteenth Street early Saturday morning, according to the Durham Police Department. Dreamstime via TNS

A person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Durham early Saturday morning, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at roughly 12:50 a.m. on Hillsborough Road and 15th Street, according to Lt. Raul Garcia of the Durham Police Department.

The motorcycle ran off the road, and only the motorcyclist was harmed, Garcia said. The person was declared dead at the scene. Garcia added there were no witnesses to the crash.

Durham Police have not released the motorcyclist’s name.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.