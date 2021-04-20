Durham police say 2 children reported missing have been found safe

Durham police said Tuesday that two siblings reported missing have been found safe.
Officers were looking for 5-year-old Lexi Catalen, and her brother, 2-year-old Davi Mejia, who were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the Durham Police Department.
