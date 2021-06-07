Durham bus driver cited in downtown accident that killed woman on sidewalk

The Durham Police Department has cited a bus driver they say jumped a curb at the downtown bus station last month and killed a woman standing on the sidewalk.

Alexandra Taverez, 53, was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and making an unsafe movement in the May 20 accident, police stated in a Monday news release.

Lawanda Gail Rigsbee, 56, was fatally struck by the GoDurham bus as she stood on the sidewalk at the Durham Station on West Pettigrew Street.

She died at the hospital.

Taverez was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said at the time.

Misdemeanor death by vehicle is punishable by up to 150 days of imprisonment, according to North Carolina law.

The Durham Report Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."