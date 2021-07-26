Durham County
One dead, two hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole in Durham
One person was killed and two others are seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in eastern Durham early Monday morning.
Lt. J. J. Kenyon of the Durham Police Department said investigators are still working to determine what caused the fatal crash.
He said the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Junction Road near Inlet Avenue.
The car ran into a utility pole and then continued off the road, Kenyon said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, he added.
Kenyon said the department was not releasing the names of the victims until after their families had been notified.
Duke Energy reported 24 customers were without power in the area near the crash. The outage was first reported just before 2:30 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments