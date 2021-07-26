Durham County library shuts down less than week after grand reopening

The Durham County Main Library has closed for heating and air conditioning repairs less than a week after its grand opening.

The library temporarily closed at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a library news release.

The Main Library, at 300 N. Roxboro St. downtown, reopened just last Tuesday. It had been closed for four years to for an expansion and renovations totaling $44.3 million, paid for through a 2016 bond referendum.

The library had been expected to reopen in 2019, but the reopening was pushed to April 2020 and then was delayed again because of the pandemic.

This time, officials hope to reopen in just a few days.

The library should be back in business late Wednesday or Thursday, according to the release, after heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs.

For updates, see the Durham County Library’s website.

