Durham police fatally shoot dog ‘latched on’ to a woman in latest Triangle dog attack

A police officer shot and killed a dog attacking a woman Saturday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Conover Road, in the eastern part of Durham.

Officers found a dog “latched on to” a woman’s arm, police said in an emailed statement. An officer could not get the dog off the woman, so they fatally shot the dog.

The woman was taken to the hospital with “significant but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The incident comes on the heels of multiple dog attacks throughout the Triangle. In April, a 7-year-old girl was killed and her mother hospitalized in a dog attack in Garner, The News & Observer reported. Just one month later, a 10-month-old baby died from a dog attack in Johnston County.

Four people were injured in an attack by two dogs in North Raleigh earlier this week that led to charges for the owner of the dogs.

Durham police did not respond when asked if the owner of the dog had been identified, or if any charges had been filed in connection to the Saturday incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.