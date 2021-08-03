Fatal crash on Durham Freeway kills rideshare passenger, reports say

A rideshare passenger was killed in Durham early Tuesday morning when another driver rear-ended their vehicle, officials told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A rideshare passenger was killed in Durham early Tuesday morning when another driver rear-ended their vehicle, media outlets reported.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on the Durham Freeway near Ellis Road, the N.C. State Highway Patrol told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

A Toyota Prius carrying a rideshare passenger in its back seat was rear-ended by an SUV, ABC11 reported.

The driver was speeding when they hit the back of the car, sending it into a guard rail and throwing the rideshare passenger out of the car, WRAL reported.

The passenger died in the crash, both news outlets reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators did not release details about the passenger, but told ABC11 they believed the driver of the SUV was impaired.

The N&O has reached out to Highway Patrol and Durham officials for more details about the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Durham Report Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."