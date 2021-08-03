Durham County
Fatal crash on Durham Freeway kills rideshare passenger, reports say
A rideshare passenger was killed in Durham early Tuesday morning when another driver rear-ended their vehicle, media outlets reported.
The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on the Durham Freeway near Ellis Road, the N.C. State Highway Patrol told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.
A Toyota Prius carrying a rideshare passenger in its back seat was rear-ended by an SUV, ABC11 reported.
The driver was speeding when they hit the back of the car, sending it into a guard rail and throwing the rideshare passenger out of the car, WRAL reported.
The passenger died in the crash, both news outlets reported.
Investigators did not release details about the passenger, but told ABC11 they believed the driver of the SUV was impaired.
The N&O has reached out to Highway Patrol and Durham officials for more details about the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
