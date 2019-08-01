Johnston County
Third suspect charged in Clayton drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old boy
Teen killed and another man wounded in Clayton drive-by shooting
Johnston County sheriff’s deputies have charged a 23-year-old man with first-degree murder and felony assault, the third suspect arrested in a July 13 drive-by shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead.
James Sonnett Brodie Jr. of Garner was charged Wednesday after his arrest in Morrisville, deputies said in a press release Thursday. They believe a conflict over drugs was the cause of shooting that also wounded a 20-year-old man.
Deputies were called to the shooting after 1 a.m. July 13, on Blackthorn Court in Clayton.
Kaylen Middleton, 15, was dead of a gunshot wound, and Desmond Tyrese Barnes was shot in the foot.
Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, of Garner, was charged with murder and assault soon after when he appeared in Wake County Court on unrelated charges
Three days later, Quashaad Powell, 19, of the Garner/Angier area, was also charged with murder and assault.
Comments