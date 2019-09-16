Johnston County
Johnston County man killed when pickup truck collides with tractor trailer
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Up Next
A man died after his pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer Monday afternoon.
N.C. Highway Patrol troopers say the accident occurred at around 2 p.m., WRAL reported.
The crash occurred on Richardson Bridge road near Harper House Road.
The driver was identified by the Highway Patrol as Dameon Matthew Mills, 33, of Princeton, WRAL reported.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments