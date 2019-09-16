Johnston County man killed when pickup truck collides with tractor trailer

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

A man died after his pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer Monday afternoon.

N.C. Highway Patrol troopers say the accident occurred at around 2 p.m., WRAL reported.

The crash occurred on Richardson Bridge road near Harper House Road.

The driver was identified by the Highway Patrol as Dameon Matthew Mills, 33, of Princeton, WRAL reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing news story and will updated as more information becomes available.