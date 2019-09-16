Johnston County

Johnston County man killed when pickup truck collides with tractor trailer

JOHNSTON COUNTY

A man died after his pickup truck collided with a tractor trailer Monday afternoon.

N.C. Highway Patrol troopers say the accident occurred at around 2 p.m., WRAL reported.

The crash occurred on Richardson Bridge road near Harper House Road.

The driver was identified by the Highway Patrol as Dameon Matthew Mills, 33, of Princeton, WRAL reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing news story and will updated as more information becomes available.

