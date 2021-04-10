Johnston says no line for Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Saturday’s drive-thru clinic

Wait times for the COVID-19 vaccine at a Johnston clinic Saturday are minimal, according to a news release.

The drive-thru clinic, hosted by the Johnston County Health Department, is providing the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vaccine site is at the Brightleaf Flea Market at 2320 S. Brightleaf Blvd. in Smithfield, the county said. All individuals aged 18 or older are eligible to receive a dose.

The county said earlier this week that 500 doses would be administered Saturday.

As of 10:40 a.m., Lu Hickey, a spokeswoman for the county, said that roughly 200 doses remained. She added that the clinic would remain open until 12 p.m., and that currently no one was in line for a dose.

The county has asked those planning to attend the clinic to complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.

In North Carolina, all adults ages 16 or older are eligible for the vaccine under new state guidelines that went into effect earlier this week. But 16 and 17 year olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, under U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

Over 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in N.C., according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

In Johnston county, roughly 23% of the population is at least partially vaccinated, meaning they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses to reach full effectiveness.