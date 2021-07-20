Johnston County to pay $1.25 million to family of woman killed in crash with deputy

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.25 million settlement Monday with the family of a woman who was killed in a crash with a sheriff’s deputy. Johnston County Sheriff's Office

The family of a woman killed in a crash with a Johnston County sheriff’s deputy earlier this year will receive $1.25 million in a settlement agreement with the county.

In January, Shirley Ann James, 63, was killed in a crash with a sheriff’s patrol car driven by Deputy Quinton Rhue, 24, The News & Observer reported at the time.

Rhue had been driving with his lights and siren on when he began to pass traffic on U.S. 301 near Watson Road. James was traveling in the same direction and was turning when she was struck by Rhue’s patrol car.

Rhue, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office since June of 2017, suffered injuries in the crash.

The settlement was approved by the Johnston County Board of Commissioners on Monday, said Adam Carroll, a spokesman for the county.

No lawsuit was filed by the family, and claims against Rhue and the sheriff’s office were settled without admitting liability, Carroll said.

The N&O has reached out to lawyers representing the James family for further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.