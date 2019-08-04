Fire destroys an environmental lab and part of a meat market in Hillsborough

Four fire departments responded to a fire at Triangle Environmental Services in Hillsborough at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 4. The fire spread to the Los Lago Meat Market #2. Town of Hillsborough

A fire destroyed an environmental lab and part of a meat market in Hillsborough just after midnight Saturday.

The Orange Rural Fire Department was dispatched at 12:39 a.m. to Triangle Environmental Services at 122 U.S. 70 E in the commercial district of U.S. 70, according to a news release from the Town of Hillsborough.

When firefighters arrived, fire and smoke were visible through the roof of the building, which is a former ABC Store warehouse. The town reports that the fire spread to the Los Lago Meat Market #2 next to the lab, and that business had fire, smoke and water damage in the rear of the building.

Fire departments from Efland, Eno and New Hope also responded, and the fire was contained within four hours.

One firefighter from the Orange Rural department sustained a minor injury, the report stated.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives; the State Bureau of Investigation; and the Orange County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Town of Hillsborough reports that the Orange Rural Fire Department was called to Triangle Environmental Services for a gas leak in July 2018.