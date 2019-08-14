Orange County

Water out in parts of Hillsborough after contractor ruptures main

A water main break has cut service along N.C. 86 in the Hillsborough area of central Orange County.
Matt Craig /Istock
HILLSBOROUGH

A water main break Wednesday morning has left some Hillsborough water customers without service.

A contractor installing communications utilities ruptured a 12-inch water main along N.C. 86 near Waterstone Drive, according to a town news release.

The outage affects customers in the southeastern portion of the town of Hillsborough’s water service area. Water has been turned off in these areas while repairs are made:

N.C. 86 at from Waterstone Drive to New Hope Church Road

Woods Edge Mobile Home Park

New Hope Elementary School

Stanback Middle School

Repairs to the water main could take six to eight hours, the release said.

