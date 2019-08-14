Orange County
Water out in parts of Hillsborough after contractor ruptures main
A water main break Wednesday morning has left some Hillsborough water customers without service.
A contractor installing communications utilities ruptured a 12-inch water main along N.C. 86 near Waterstone Drive, according to a town news release.
The outage affects customers in the southeastern portion of the town of Hillsborough’s water service area. Water has been turned off in these areas while repairs are made:
▪ N.C. 86 at from Waterstone Drive to New Hope Church Road
▪ Woods Edge Mobile Home Park
▪ New Hope Elementary School
▪ Stanback Middle School
Repairs to the water main could take six to eight hours, the release said.
