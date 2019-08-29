Chapel Hill council candidate to hold ‘Gun Give Back’ to help prevent gun violence

Gun Violence Awareness Day ceremonies held in Chapel Hill Law enforcement, local leaders and residents gathered together Thursday to raise an orange flag over Peace and Justice Plaza in honor of gun violence victims and their families. The second annual Gun Violence Awareness Day on East Franklin Street Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement, local leaders and residents gathered together Thursday to raise an orange flag over Peace and Justice Plaza in honor of gun violence victims and their families. The second annual Gun Violence Awareness Day on East Franklin Street

In March 2016, Stuart Good shot his wife Cindy with a semi-automatic handgun and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.

The Kernersville resident kept nine loaded guns in his house at the time, his son wrote in a post on the Dead Father’s Day Facebook page. The family inherited those guns, said Renuka Soll of Chapel Hill.

On Sept. 14, she said, the family will donate at least one gun to a Gun Give Back program at The Community Church of Chapel Hill, at 106 Purefoy Road.

The Gun Give Back will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., said Soll, who is sponsoring the event and paying for it through anonymous donations and money from the Stuart and Cindy Good Memorial Fund.

Soll, a Chapel Hill Town Council candidate and member of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, said the Parkland school shooting in Florida and the false alarm in November about an active shooter in the hallway at Carrboro Elementary School inspired the event.

“Now with so many acts of gun violence happening so close together, I feel it’s an opportune time where people can think about that,” Soll said. “It would be symbolic also, not just helping get some weapons out of the community, but I think it would also take a stand on what Chapel Hill is doing and where they stand on this issue.”

Last year, she approached the Chapel Hill Town Council and Carrboro Board of Aldermen about implementing a local gun buyback program but found that a 2015 state law prevented the towns from destroying any guns that might be collected. The guns instead would have to be sold on the open market and the proceeds given to local schools, defeating the purpose of a gun buyback program.

The law does not apply to private citizens or nonprofit groups and churches, Soll said, noting that similar programs have been held in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

Gun buyback programs have happened in Chapel Hill before. In 1995, the town collected 199 weapons, and in 1994, UNC’s Chi Psi fraternity held two gun buyback events in response to the fatal shooting of an Appalachian State University student attending a party at the fraternity house.

The guns collected by the town were destroyed, and the remains eventually were given to Chatham County artist William Moore, who used about half of them to create a 10-foot-tall “Guns Into Plowshares” sculpture. Other artists used the remaining guns to create artworks for a 1999 show in Carrboro.

Moore — after four years of controversy over putting art made with guns in Chapel Hill — expected his sculpture to end up at the Carrboro Century Center, but that also didn’t happen, he said Tuesday. Instead, he gave it to another artist who used its parts, along with guns from a Wilmington buyback program, to fashion an altar table and a lectern for the federal prison in Butner.

The guns collected in September will be chopped into pieces, melted down and recycled, Soll said.

She has 20 gun purchase permits, each one of which allows her to buy or receive a handgun. A Chapel Hill Police Department officer will collect the handguns and longer guns, such as shotguns and rifles. North Carolina does not require a permit to buy a “long gun.”

Anyone bringing a gun to the event is asked to:

▪ Make sure the gun is not loaded and that bullets have been removed from the chamber or magazine. Ammunition will not be accepted.

▪ Place all guns in the trunk or rear storage area of the car.

▪ Drivers should open the trunk or rear storage area after arriving in the parking lot. A police officer will remove the gun from the car, check its serial number and place the gun in a secure holding area.

Soll said she paid $100 for the pistol purchase permits and $90 to have the police officer participate. She also is trying to get liability insurance, which could add another $650 to the cost.

If they get a good response, and more people want to help with the costs, a second Gun Give Back event is possible, she said.

“The reality is that there are people in the community who end up with a gun they really don’t want, or are not in a position to properly store. These guns can then end up in the wrong hands,” Soll said. “I wanted to come up with a way a person could give up a firearm without figuring out the process of putting it up for auction or have it end up in the wrong hands through an unsanctioned sale.”

What’s next

The Gun Give Back event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at The Community Church of Chapel Hill, at 106 Purefoy Road.