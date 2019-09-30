Morrisville teen killed, 2 injured in motorcycle, SUV crash in downtown Chapel Hill

A Morrisville teenager was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in downtown Chapel Hill.

Jacob Rudd, 18, was killed just before 2:39 p.m. at the intersection of West Franklin and Mallette streets, Chapel Hill police said in a news release Monday.

Franklin Street was closed between Church and Kenan streets for about three and a half hours.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, police said. Two people in an SUV, the driver and a passenger, were taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names are not being released at this time, police said.

“We’d like to thank everyone who jumped in to help immediately following the crash,” Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said Monday. “Brave individuals assisted the people involved, including administering CPR and first aid. Many people remained on scene until they were able to provide eyewitness accounts to officers. And businesses in the area provided food and water for first responders who were on the scene for multiple hours in the heat of the day.”

The police department’s Crisis Unit is available to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or been affected by the fatal crash, the news release stated. Help is available by calling 919-968-2806 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.