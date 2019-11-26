Hillsborough Town Board picks Chapel Hill rec supervisor as newest member

Robb English Contributed

A Chapel Hill athletic supervisor will join the Hillsborough Town Board in December, filling a seat left vacant in the recent election.

Robb English, 51, also is a longtime member of the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and lives in the Cornwallis Hills neighborhood off Old N.C. 86 in Hillsborough.

“I’m truly appreciative and honored to have been appointed to serve as a commissioner,” English said. “I want to thank the current board and mayor for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the residents of Hillsborough as a commissioner.”

The Town Board voted 3-2 Monday to appoint English to finish former member Jennifer Weaver’s term on the board, which expires in 2021. Weaver was elected Nov. 5 as Hillsborough’s new mayor. The town did not have authority from the state to hold a special election.

Weaver and English, along with newly re-elected incumbents Matt Hughes, Mark Bell and Evelyn Lloyd, will take their oath of office on Dec. 9.

English was chosen from a field of six candidates who applied to replace Weaver, including Kevin Mason, who ran unsuccessfully for election to the board in November. In his application, English noted his top three priorities are bike and pedestrian connections, affordable housing and strategic planning for the growth of southern Hillsborough.

He hopes that the town continues “to be a vibrant and affordable community” for all residents, English said in his application.

“I believe affordable housing is a critical issue for the Town Board to continue to address now and in the near future,” he said. “Too many of our longtime Hillsborough residents on fixed incomes are finding it challenging to afford to live in town, and many new residents are finding limited opportunities for affordable housing.”

English and the other candidates were interviewed Monday before the board made its decision. Outgoing Mayor Tom Stevens said “all the candidates were earnest in wanting to make Hillsborough a better place,” but English had longtime experience on a town board and “thoughtful answers.”

English also is serving a second term on the Cornwallis Hills neighborhood’s property owners association board and previously has served on the Charles House Association board, as a special events volunteer for the N.C. Recreation and Parks Association and as a volunteer coach for local recreational organizations.

