CommunityWorx, the former PTA Thrift Shop, to close longtime Chapel Hill store

The longtime thrift shop CommunityWorx will make big changes in December, closing its Chapel Hill location on South Elliott Road and making plans to open a new store online, officials said Thursday.

The CommunityWorx Online Thrift Shop “will showcase high end and unique merchandise,” starting in December, officials with the Carrboro-based nonprofit said in a news release.

The organization formerly known as the PTA Thrift Shop also will continue to operate its store on West Main Street. That store will expand its hours to seven days a week.

The Chapel Hill store, located near Whole Foods, will accept donations until Nov. 29, chief operating officer Erik Valera said in the release. CommunityWorx negotiated an end to the Chapel Hill lease with Regency Centers, which owns the Village Plaza shopping center.

The store has operated on South Elliott Road since 1981, outliving other small, local stores that surrounded it, all of which were closed or moved when Regency renovated the shopping center in recent years.

In mid-December, CommunityWorx will close, moving its employees to the Carrboro store and adding an evening shift to sort and process donations, the release said. It’s part of a continuing effort to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and the “ensuing economic crisis,” officials said.

Steps earlier this year included limiting the number of shoppers that could be in the stores at one time, staggering staff work schedules and cutting operating hours, the release noted.

Staff also redesigned the sales floors and closed the dressing rooms to create a “safe and comfortable” environment, said CommunityWorx President Barbara Jessie-Black.

“Our first priority in all of this has always been our team members,” Jessie-Black said. “The long-term sustainability of our organization is dependent on the wellbeing of our team members.”

She noted in the release that the pandemic has helped CommunityWorx to refine its new mission and build stronger partnerships with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and other local nonprofits.

Thrift shop name changed in rift with PTA Council

The PTA Thrift Shop was established in 1952 to raise money for local schools. However, following a five-year rift with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council over a steep decline in its allocations to schools, the nonprofit changed its name and its mission last year as part of an agreement with the National PTA.

Jessie-Black has said the thrift shop’s goal has always been to revive and grow its support for the schools, but that was made more difficult by the 2008 recession and a $5.5 million building project launched in 2012.

In June 2018, the thrift shop still owed $4.6 million on its new Carrboro store and the adjacent YouthWorx building and was making monthly payments of $26,000, federal tax returns showed.

YouthWorx offers low-cost leases to other nonprofits serving local students. The plan, Jessie-Black said in a 2017 interview, was to sustain YouthWorx with grants and funnel its revenues into thrift shop operations.

Tax returns show, however, that the thrift shop either has made a small profit or been slightly in the red for several years, in part, because of lost sales when the Carrboro store was closed for redevelopment and the Chapel Hill store was disrupted by surrounding construction, Jessie-Black has said.

Tax returns show the PTA Thrift Shop also reported $152,628 in rental income and $243,196 in rental expenses — a loss of roughly $90,000 — in 2018. The thrift shop also leases office space to the school district, which paid roughly $130,000 in rent in 2016.

This year, CommunityWorx officials have focused on their new mission, helping students and families affected “by racial and socioeconomic opportunity gaps.”

That has included providing furniture, household items and clothing to families identified by school social workers and gift certificates to others being served by the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, Compass Center and other groups.

“The pandemic has increased the need to distribute donated merchandise to those who need them most,” the release stated.