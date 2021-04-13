Chapel Hill police ask public to report encounters with this man

Police are asking anyone who had encounters with a man arrested on a trespassing charge Monday to report those encounters to 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department.

Tucker Chelly Frey, 26, was arrested Monday on Franklin Street, the Police Department stated on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Frey has a history of making unwanted advances on females,” the posts said. “It has been reported he will grab females, ask for food, take food, and even chase after females.”

He is currently being held in Orange County Jail and may be released soon, the posts said.

Police ask those who have had encounters with Frey to report them to the department by calling 911 or the Police Department at 919-968-2760 (from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday).

Frey was convicted in 2019 of attempted second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and a misdemeanor assault on a female, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database. His parole, or post-release supervision, ended in July 2020, records show.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.